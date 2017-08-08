VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell Slay Song from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

As BroadwayWorld reported today, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell ("Glee"), Merle Dandridge ("Greenleaf"), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Cats) will join the cast of the new Broadway production of Once On This Island, which will play the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC) this fall.

Newell, who will make his Broadway debut in the musical, will play Asaka. He is best known for playing Wade "Unique" Adams, a transgender student on FOX's "Glee." Although the stage is where it all began, some of his favorite roles include Hairspray (Motormouth Maybelle), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), Saturday Night Fever (Candy). Alex is also a recording artist with Atlantic Records where he's released songs with Clean Bandit ("Stronger"), Blonde ("All Cried Out") and The Knocks ("Collect my Love"). All available now along with his debut EP entitled Power, and new single "Keep It Moving." Also Kill the Lights (Nile Rogers and DJ Cassidy) which was featured on HBO's "Vinyl."

Watch below as he sings "Mama Will Provide" back in 2016!

Yassss God!!! A post shared by Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) on Sep 27, 2016 at 3:00pm PDT



