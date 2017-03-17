VIDEO: Thomas Sadoski Reveals Secret Marriage to Amanda Seyfried on JAMES CORDEN

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, guest Thomas Sadoski revealed that he and his fiancée, Amanda Seyfried eloped on Sunday! Holding up his WEDDING BAND to the host, the actor gushed, "We eloped... we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing... We had a great day. It was perfect." Watch the clip below!

Back in November, the engaged couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The duo first met in 2015 while co-starring in the off-Broadway world premiere production of Neil LaBute's drama THE WAY WE GET BY. They went on to co-star in the film THE LAST WORD.

Sadoski can currently be seen in his role as Matt Short in the CBS drama series Life in Pieces. The actor earned a Tony nomination for his role in REASONS TO BE PRETTY. He appeared on Broadway most recently in OTHER DESERT CITIES.

Seyfriend was recently seen on the big screen in TED 2, the sequel to Universal Pictures' hit film with Mark Wahlbergand Seth MacFarlane. Her recent film credits include NOAH Baumbach's While We're Young, Joe Wright's Pan for Warner Bros, Fathers and Daughters, A Million Ways To Die in the West. She also starred as Linda LOVELACE in the Radius TWC's biopic, Lovelace.

Amanda has appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and previously appeared in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically acclaim "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.

