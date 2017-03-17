VIDEO: Stuck! GROUNDHOG DAY Preview Audiences See Concert Version After Technical Mishap

Click Here for More Articles on GROUNDHOG DAY

Audiences attending last night's first preview of GROUNDHOG DAY got to see a special, one-night-only concert version of the musical after a technical issue (a turntable malfunction) halted the show during Act I. Scroll down to watch director Matthew Warchus talking to theatergoers following the show's technical difficulties!

Everyone in the audience received free drinks and will be given tickets to see the fully staged production at a later date. GROUNDHOG DAY will go on as scheduled tonight, March 17.

The Groundhog Day team - including cast member Raymond J Lee - have been a great sports through the whole mishap, tweeting:

Thanks to our fans for staying with us & experiencing how spontaneous live Broadway theater can be! #FirstPreview #GroundhogDayBway pic.twitter.com/jn5ffTxUOk - Groundhog Day (@Groundhogdaybwy) March 17, 2017

And in true Groundhog Day musical fashion, we get to do our first preview again tonight. @Groundhogdaybwy - Raymond J Lee (@raymondjlee) March 17, 2017

Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Opening night is set for Monday, April 17.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

This is what's happening at Groundhog Day ?? #specialconcertversion #technicalissues #onetimeonly #theshowmustgoon pic.twitter.com/7vMsWbYPNg — Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC) March 17, 2017



