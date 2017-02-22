THE LION KING
VIDEO: See the Details of THE LION KING'S Mufasa Mask Come Full Circle

Feb. 22, 2017  

In the latest installment of Disney Theatrical Group's "Stage Props" series, the details of the Mufasa mask are brought full circle.

Designed by Julie Taymor and Michael Curry, this mask is fit for a king, weighing in at 11 ounces and made of carbon fiber. With the symmetry of the mask representing balance and order, it also features peacock feathers, mahogany, and balsa wood.

Learn more about the mask in the video below!

