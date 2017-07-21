VIDEO: Samantha Barks Shows Off Her Pop Chops with 'If I Die Young'

Big screen Eponine, Samantha Barks, visited the Fentstein's/54 Below stage this week for a solo show and treated the crowd to her take on the pop hit, "If I Die Young." See video of Sam's performance below!

Samantha is best known for playing Eponine in Les Miserables, a role she played in the West End, the 25th Anniversary Concerts at the O2, and in the 2012 film adaptation alongside Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Eddie Redmayne. Samantha came to prominence as a finalist on BBC's I'd Do Anything, and later played Nancy in Cameron Mackintosh's touring production of Oliver!.

Recent theatre credits include the title role in the world premiere of Amelie - A New Musical (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Mallory/Avril in City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Velma Kelly in Chicago (Hollywood Bowl) and Sally Bowles in Cabaret (UK Tour). Samantha also recently released her debut eponymous album "Samantha Barks".

Related Articles