VIDEO: Rewind! Renee Elise Goldsberry Explains Why She Almost Skipped HAMILTON Audition

Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY to chat about her starring role in Broadway's HAMILTON and explain why she almost didn't audition for the musical. Check out the appearance below!

Goldsberry will star alongside Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne star in the adaptation of Rebecca Skloot's critically acclaimed, bestselling nonfiction book THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, debuting on HBO SATURDAY, APRIL 22 at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The film tells the story of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line.

The actress won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her role as Angelica Schuyler in HAMILTON. Her other Broadway credits include Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, The Lion King. Off-Broadway credits include Hamilton (Lortel and Drama Desk Award), As You Like It, Love's Labour's Lost, Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Related Articles