VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Reveals She Geeked Out When Julie Andrews Came to HAMILTON

On last night's LATE SHOW, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, who currently stars in Amelie on Broadway, told Stephen Colbert that she never wanted to know which celebrities were in attendance when she starred in HAMILTON, but Lin-Manuel Miranda made it a point to tell her when Ms. Julie Andrews stopped by. Watch the appearance in full below!

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo returns to Broadway in Amelie, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, and "an enchanting act of theatrical reinvention" (The Los Angeles Times). Amelie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amelie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amelie is someone to believe in.

Directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messe and Nathan Tysen, Amelie "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).

