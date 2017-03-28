VIDEO: On This Day, March 28: Happy Birthday, Reba McEntire!

Today we celebrate the birthday of country superstar Reba McIntire who made her Broadway debut playing the title role in the smash revival of, "Annie Get Your Gun!"

McEntire reigns as one of the most successful female recording artists in history with over 56 million albums sold worldwide. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member has won 15 American Music Awards, 13 ACM Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 7 CMA Awards, 2 GRAMMY Awards, in addition to an ACM Career Achievement Honor and the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress. In her first ever online class, she breaks down one of her greatest hits, "Fancy," and shares what it takes to create a sustainable career in country music. McEntire's MasterClass covers storytelling, connecting to an audience, singing, performance, vocal warm up, song selection, brand building, and the business side of the industry.

The multi-media mogul and mom has become a household name across not only music, but television, film, theater and retail. McEntire is an acclaimed actress with 11 movie credits to her name, landed a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun as well as starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. The Oklahoma native, who was recently named Nashville Business Journal's Artist of the Year, launched her own clothing line and the lifestyle brand with Dillard's over a decade ago and debuted a cosmetic line, Reba Beauty.

Re-live a moment from Reba's visit to the Great White Way with this archive clip of her singing, "You Can't Get A Man with A Gun."

