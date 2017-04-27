VIDEO: On This Day, April 27: The First Revival of Larry Kramer's THE NORMAL HEART Opens on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2011, Larry Kramer's landmark drama, The Normal Heart, opened on the Broadway.

THE NORMAL HEART tells the story of the onset of the HIV-AIDS Crisis in New York City in the early 1980s, taking an unflinching look at the nation's sexual politics as gay activists and their allies in the medical community fight to expose the truth about the burgeoning epidemic to a city and nation in denial.



Kramer's play debuted at New York's Public Theatre in 1985 and was revived in Los Angeles and London, and off-Broadway. The 2011 Broadway revival garnered five Tony nominations, winning for Best Revival, Best Featured Actor and Best Featured Actress.

The Emmy-winning HBO Films presentation of The Normal Heart premiered in May 2014 on HBO and starred Ruffalo,Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Parsons and Roberts. The drama also stars Alfred Molina, Joe Mantello, Jonathan Groff, Denis O'Hare, Stephen Spinella, Corey Stoll, Finn Wittrock, and BD Wong.

Celebrate the anniversary of the smash-hit revival with archived footage of playwright, Larry Kramer, accepting the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

