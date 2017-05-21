VIDEO: More Poise, Less Noise: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Tom Hanks Are on the 2020 Presidential Ticket

Last night's SNL monologue saw Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson inducted into the Five Timers Club by none other than Alec Baldwin. In his velvet smoking jacket, The Rock found it the most apropos time to announce his intention to run for president alongside unexpected guest Tom Hanks. According to their logic, there are two things the nation agrees on: pizza, and Johnson/Hanks.

Check out their hilarious campaign announcement, featuring plenty of statements in defense of their myriad qualifications.

