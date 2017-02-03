VIDEO: Keke Palmer Reveals CINDERELLA Broadway Antics on 'Watch What Happens'

On this week's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, actress and singer Keke Palmer answered Andy Cohen's questions about working with "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes on Broadway's CINDERELLA and revealed some of the antics that went on during the show's run. Watch the appearance below!

Keke Palmer made her Broadway debut in the title role of CINDERELLA in September 2014, making history as the first African-American Cinderella on Broadway. Last year starred in FOX live broadcast of GREASE.

Her credits also include Animal, Masters of Sex, A Trip to Bountiful, Akeelah and the Bee, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Joyful Noise, Shrink, The Longshots, The Cleaner, Nickelodeon's "True Jackson, VP," "90210," "Cold Case," "Law & Order: SVU," "ER," the DIRECTV miniseries "Full Circle" and Lifetime's TLC biopic "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story."

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Related Articles