VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Opens Up About Inauguration Decision on THE VIEW

Jennifer Holliday stopped by this week's THE VIEW on ABC and opened up about why she accepted the invitation to perform at Trump's inauguration and the decision to ultimately back out. 'I'm an artist and I love America,' she said on her initial choice to take part. The singer didn't expect all the backlash and instant bullying that followed. She canceled her performance calling it a 'lapse in judgement.' Watch the appearance below!

Click here to watch the appearance

































Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday catapulted to stardom 35 years ago in the smash Broadway musical, DREAMGIRLS, with her show-stopping performance as Effie "Melody" White, the iconic role which garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical. She was discovered at age 17 while singing in her church choir in Houston, Texas by Broadway dancer Jamie Patterson, who persuaded and guided her to New York, where she made her Broadway debut in Vinnette Carroll's Your Arms Too Short To Box With God as a featured soloist.

Beyond Broadway, Holliday appeared as cast regular Lisa Knowles on the quirky FOX TV hit show, Ally McBeal. She has also enjoyed a successful recording career, winning her first Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her torch-ballad signature song, "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going." Most recently, Ms. Holliday received rave reviews and top soul-music charts recognition for her latest CD, The Song Is You.

Related Articles