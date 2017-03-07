VIDEO: Emma Watson & More Talk BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on GMA

Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans sat down with GMA's Juju Chang this morning to discuss Disney's upcoming live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. "There's a theatricality about Gaston," shared Luke Evans who plays the film's villain. "He is ridiculous and a complete buffoon!" Watch the appearance below!

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film hits theaters on March 17th. The film is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Photo courtesy of ABC News

