VIDEO: Bradley Cooper Reveals He Will Sing in A STAR IS BORN Remake

As previously announced, award-winning music superstar Lady Gaga is set to star opposite four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper ("American Sniper," "American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook") in a remake of the iconic musical drama A STAR IS BORN. The film, scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 28, 2018 will also be helmed by Cooper, who will be making his directorial debut.

Cooper will be singing in the film and he's working hard to make sure his vocals are believable, as he explains on Ellen. Check out the full interview below!

Related Articles