VIDEO: Behind the Scenes - Katrina Lenk Sings 'Omar Sharif' from THE BAND'S VISIT

The full website for the Broadway run of THE BAND'S VISIT went live this afternoon and features an audio stream of Katrina Lenk singing David Yazbek's "Omar Sharif" accompanied by full orchestra. Listen to a sneak peek of her performing the song below in a new, behind-the-scenes video!

The Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT arrives this fall at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Joining Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari are Etai Benson (An American in Paris) as "Papi" and Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof) as "Telephone Guy." Pomme Koch and Madison Micucci will understudy for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Musicians will include Andrea Grody (Music Director/Piano), George Abud (Violin, Oud, Darbuka), Alexandra Eckhardt (Bass), Philip Mayer (Drums, Arabic Percussion), Sam Sadigursky (Clarinet, Saxophones, Flute), Jeff Theiss (Associate Conductor/Keyboard), Harvey Valdes (Guitar) and David Garo Yellin (Cello).

Featuring music & lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee & Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT will be directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Related Articles