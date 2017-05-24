VIDEO: Barry Manilow Performs New Music, Classic Favorites on TONIGHT SHOW!

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, music guest Barry Manilow performed the title song from his new album "This Is My Town" with a little help from The Roots. And in a special web performance, the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning pop superstar performed the classic "Mandy". Later, Manilow walks Jimmy through some of the hit commercial jingles he composed, and the duo perform a sing-along of Manilow's biggest hits. Watch all the clips below!

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. He's had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits and is ranked at the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

He has been nominated for a Grammy Award in every decade since the 1970s and, in addition to winning the Best Pop Male Vocal Performance Grammy in 1979 (for "Copacabana"), is an Emmy, Tony and American Music Award winner three years in a row. Barry Manilow was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and has his own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1978, five of his albums were on the best-seller charts simultaneously. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2013's MANILOW ON BROADWAY. He previously appeared in BARRY MANILOW AT THE GERSHWIN in 1989.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

