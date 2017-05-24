VIDEO: Barry Manilow Performs New Music, Classic Favorites on TONIGHT SHOW!

May. 24, 2017  

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, music guest Barry Manilow performed the title song from his new album "This Is My Town" with a little help from The Roots. And in a special web performance, the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning pop superstar performed the classic "Mandy". Later, Manilow walks Jimmy through some of the hit commercial jingles he composed, and the duo perform a sing-along of Manilow's biggest hits. Watch all the clips below!

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. He's had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits and is ranked at the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

He has been nominated for a Grammy Award in every decade since the 1970s and, in addition to winning the Best Pop Male Vocal Performance Grammy in 1979 (for "Copacabana"), is an Emmy, Tony and American Music Award winner three years in a row. Barry Manilow was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and has his own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1978, five of his albums were on the best-seller charts simultaneously. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2013's MANILOW ON BROADWAY. He previously appeared in BARRY MANILOW AT THE GERSHWIN in 1989.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

VIDEO: Barry Manilow Performs New Music, Classic Favorites on TONIGHT SHOW!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or DENÉE BENTON  for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: LOVE NEVER DIES Announces 2017-18 Touring Engagements
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Sings LITTLE MERMAID Classic; Throws Hat in the Ring for ABC Live Musical
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs Show-Stopping HAIRSPRAY LIVE Number at CTGLA's 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • Make Them Hear You! Vote Today for the Theater Fans' Choice Awards!
  • VIDEO: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com