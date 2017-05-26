VIDEO: BRIGHT STAR's Carmen Cusack and Paul Alexander Nolan Sing 'Falling Slowly' from ONCE

BRIGHT STAR Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack returned to Feinstein's/54 Below earlier this spring after a sold-out summer engagement! to share the stories and songs that brought her to Broadway.

After her time on the West End as Fantine in LES MISERABLES, Cusack toured as the leading lady of both Wicked and South Pacific. Cusack, who consistently delivers deeply emotional performances, has been widely recognized for her sensitivity to past pains and joys during each moment onstage.

Click below to watch her reunite with her BRIGHT STAR co-star Paul Alexander Nolan for the duet "Falling Slowly" from ONCE!

