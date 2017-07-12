Uzo Aduba to Lead SECRET LIFE OF BEES Musical Workshop; Full Cast Announced

Vassar & New York Stage and Film have announced the complete casting for the 33rd Powerhouse Season's highly anticipated musical workshop production of THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES. Two-time Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba ("Orange Is The New Black",GODSPELL,THE WIZ LIVE!) headlines the cast in the role of Rosaleen, joined by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie winner Eisa Davis ("House of Cards", Passing Strange) as June, Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus, The Nether) as Lily, Kecia Lewis (Dreamgirls, The Drowsy Chaperone) as August, Tony Honors recipient Ben Davis (La Bohème, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as T. Ray, and Odiseas Georgiadis as Zach, with an ensemble featuring Akron Watson (The Color Purple), Rory Donovan (Finding Neverland, Elf), and Peter Matthew Smith (Hairspray, Rent).

Powerhouse has added a special Sunday matinee performance of The Secret Life of Bees by popular demand. The show will be presented in the Vogelstein Center for Drama & Film on Thursday, July 27 at 8pm; Friday, July 28 at 8pm; Saturday, July 29 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, July 30 at 2pm.

As previously announced, The Secret Life of Bees is based on the novel by Sue Monk Kidd, and features book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined), music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik(Spring Awakening), lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk nominee Susan Birkenhead (Ain't Misbehavin'), and directed by Tony winner Sam Gold (Fun Home).

Set in South Carolina in 1964, the story follows Lily Owens, a 14 year-old girl who is haunted by the memory of her late mother. To escape her lonely life and troubled relationship with her father T-Ray, Lily flees with Rosaleen, her caregiver and friend, to a South Carolina town that holds the secret to her mother's past. Taken in by the intelligent and independent Boatwright sisters, Lily finds solace in their mesmerizing world of beekeeping.

The 33rd Powerhouse Season in Poughkeepsie, NY, is currently running through July 30, 2017.

For tickets and more information on the season, visit Powerhouse.Vassar.edu

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

