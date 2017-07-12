Uma Thurman to Make Broadway Debut in HOUSE OF CARDS Creator's THE PARISIAN WOMAN

Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, "Imposters") will make her Broadway debut this fall in The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new power play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon (Farragut North, Ides of March), directed by Tony Award nominee Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park). The producers are Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch, and Steve Traxler.

Opening night for the limited engagement is set for Thursday, November 30, 2017 at a theater to be announced. Full casting, design team, and preview dates will be announced at a later date.

The Parisian Woman also marks the Broadway debut of Beau Willimon.

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and stakes couldn't be higher.

Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

The Parisian Woman was commissioned and developed by The Flea Theater in New York City (Jim Simpson, Artistic Director, Carol Ostrow, Producing Director), and was originally produced by South Coast Repertory.

UMA THURMAN (Chloe) will make her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman. The award-winning actress has proven herself to be one of the industry's most versatile performers, lending her talents to an array of revered films and television. Her TV and film accolades include an arc on Bravo's "Imposters," NBC's miniseries "The Slap," created by Jon Robin Baitz, and Lars Von Trier's Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1. She is best known for her portrayal of Mia Wallace, a sexy mobster's wife in Quentin Tarantino's critically lauded Pulp Fiction, receiving an Academy Award® nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the cult classic. Referred to as Tarantino's "muse," Thurman continued to work with the director for many years and garnered Golden Globe® Award nominations for her role of The Bride in his highly successful Kill Bill film franchise. Her entrance into mainstream film began following her role as the goddess Venus in Terry Gilliam's fantasy The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen. She went on to receive critical acclaim for her portrayal of a virginal 18th century convent girl, Cecile de Volanges, in Stephen Frears' Dangerous Liaisons opposite John Malkovich. Participating in over an impressive 50 films to date, Thurman's credits include Philip Kaufman's Henry & June in which she starred opposite Fred Ward and Maria de Medeiros, Beautiful Girls, Batman & Robin, Les Miserables, Sweet and Lowdown, Prime with Meryl Streep, Be Cool and The Producers. Thurman's stage credit includes The Misanthrope at Classic Stage Company in 1999. Thurman earned a Golden Globe® Award for Hysterical Blindness, which she produced and starred in, and her first Emmy® nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Dramatic Series for her arc on NBC's series "Smash." Thurman recently completed production on various films which including Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built, The Brits Are Coming, directed by James Oakley, Down a Dark Hall directed by Rodrigo Cortés. She will also star opposite Robert De Niro in Tim Hill's The War with Grandpa. Born in Massachusetts, Thurman currently lives in New York City with her three children.

BEAU WILLIMON (Playwright). Willimon is the creator of Netflix's original series "House of Cards" for which he served as show runner and executive producer for the first four seasons. Willimon's play Farragut North (Atlantic Theater 2008) was the basis for the motion picture screenplay "Ides of March," which he co-wrote with George Clooney and Grant Heslov. The film earned Willimon Academy Award®, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay. Other stage productions include Lower Ninth (Flea Theater 2008), Spirit Control (MTC, 2010), The Parisian Woman (South Coast Rep, 2013), and Breathing Time (Fault Line Theatre, 2014). He currently has play commissions at South Coast Rep and the National Theatre of Great Britain. Willimon was a recipient of the Lila Acheson Wallace Juilliard Playwriting Fellowship, named 2008 Playwright-in-Residence at the Donmar Warehouse, and is a two-time winner of the Lincoln Center Le Comte du Nouy Award. A St. Louis native, he now resides in Brooklyn, NY.

PAM MacKINNON (Director). Recent credits include Amélie (Broadway, Ahmanson Theatre, and Berkeley Rep); David Mamet's China Doll (Broadway); Wendy Wasserstein's The Heidi Chronicles (Broadway); Bruce Norris' The Qualms (Playwrights Horizons, Steppenwolf); Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance (Broadway); Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Broadway, Arena Stage, Steppenwolf; Tony and Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critic Circle nominations); Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park (Broadway, Mark Taper, Playwrights Horizons; Obie Award, Tony and Lortel nominations); and Sarah Treem's When We Were Young and Unafraid (Manhattan Theatre Club). Pam is an alumna of the Drama League, the Women's Project and Lincoln Center Theater Directors Labs; an associate artist of the Roundabout Theater Company; board president of the Society Stage Directors and Choreographers; and board chair of the New York City downtown company Clubbed Thumb, dedicated to new American plays.

