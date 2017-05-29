Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 5/28-5/29/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, May 29, 2017 - Monday, May 29, 2017. Catch up below!
Tunes from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA and More Featured on Tony Award Season Compilation Album; Track List Unveiled!
Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member
Patti LaBelle Wants To Play Dolly After Bette Midler
THE GREAT COMET Wants You! The Season's Most Nominated Show Seeks Ensemble for Epic Tony Performance!
Ariana Grande Releases Message of Hope & Healing; Announces Manchester Benefit Concert
VIDEO: Celine Dion's First-Ever Live Performance of New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Song