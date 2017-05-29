Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 5/28-5/29/2017

May. 29, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, May 29, 2017 - Monday, May 29, 2017. Catch up below!


  • Tunes from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA and More Featured on Tony Award Season Compilation Album; Track List Unveiled!
  • Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member
  • Patti LaBelle Wants To Play Dolly After Bette Midler
  • THE GREAT COMET Wants You! The Season's Most Nominated Show Seeks Ensemble for Epic Tony Performance!
  • Ariana Grande Releases Message of Hope & Healing; Announces Manchester Benefit Concert
  • VIDEO: Celine Dion's First-Ever Live Performance of New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Song

