Tony Yazbeck, Christopher Jackson, Tituss Burgess, Julia Murney and More Sing Broadway Lullabies on New Album

This June, Broadway babies Vasthy Mompoint (Rocky; The Spongebob Musical) and Jen Malenke (Into The Woods; Disney's High School Musical), the founders and creators of the much-needed industry service Broadway Babysitters, will release an album of children's lullabies entitled "Broadway Lullabies."

The album proceeds will go to fund three amazing child service and development non-profits: Broadway Babysitter Audition Drop Off, Autism Theatre Initiative, and Camp Ramapo.

Slated to perform on the album are Tony-nominated Tony Yazbeck (On The Town; Gypsy), Emmy nominated Tituss Burgess (Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; The Little Mermaid), Julia Murney (Wicked; The Wild Party (Lippa)), Tony-nominated Christopher Jackson (Hamilton; CBS's BULL), Ashley Brown (Disney's Mary Poppins; The Sound of Music (tour) ), Gavin Lee (Les Miserable; Disney's Mary Poppins), Pearl Sun (If/Then; Next To Normal), Ethan Slater (Redheads Anonymous/ The Spongebob Musical), Nick Blaemire (Tick-Tick-Boom; Godspell) , Carly Hughes (Abc's American Housewife; Pippin), Carmen Ruby Floyd (After Midnight; Chicago), Laurie Berkner (The Laurie Berkner Band), Mike Messer (The Dirty Sock Funtime Band ), LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Chicago; Disney's Newsies), and the Broadway Boys.

Music directions by Broadway MD Julie McBride, album artwork by the amazing David Zinn and executive produced by Silver Towers Productions. The album will be available on CDBaby and iTunes.

Broadway Babysitters incorporates the most successful and parent-requested features regarding childcare providers in general and online childcare service providers. They Provide access to vetted sitters - reliable, talented, and energetic artists eager to share their passion with engaged children. Instead of having someone "just watch" your kids, give them an enriching experience that can include voice, piano, dance, and more. Sitters are referral-only, CPR-trained, and special needs trained. Broadway Babysitters also have many affordable options for our fellow artists with children, we want to help them stay afloat during tough times! Inspiring people through the arts is important. The company's mission motto, "Let our family take care of your family". Visit www.broadwaybabysitters.com for more information.

The Autism Theater Initiative provides Autism friendly performances for children on the spectrum. Go to www.tdf.org/nyc/40/Autism-Theatre-Initiative.

Camp Ramapo is a residential summer camp that serves children ages 6 to 16 who are affected by social, emotional, or learning challenges, including children affected by autism spectrum disorders. Visit www.ramapoforchildren.org.

Broadway Babysitter's Audition Drop-off is a space for Parents who are in the arts. Artists can drop their little ones at Broadway Babysitter's headquarters when they attend auditions, shows, or class! At the drop-off, kids play games, sing songs, and read with our Broadway Babysitters for little to no cost for the parents.

Related Articles