Tony Winner Nikki M. James Joins Cast of NBC Medical Drama Pilot

Deadline reports that Broadway alum Nikki M. James has signed on as a series regular for a currently untitled NBC medical drama pilot from Warren Leight, Paul Haggis and Sony TV.

Penned by Leight and directed by Charles McDougall, the project is described as "a real-time extreme event medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough's last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city." The actress will portray hospital administrator Meghan.

James won a Tony Award for her role of 'Nabulungi' in Broadway's BOOK OF MORMAN. Other Broadway credits include 2014's LES MISERABLES, 2005's ALL SHOOK UP and 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER. The actress recently starred in CBS summer series Braindead opposite Aaron Tveit and appeared in a recurring role on The Good Wife.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

