Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo to Perform at Oscar's Governors Ball

Showbiz411 reports that Cynthia Erivo is set to perform at the Oscars' Governors Ball for this year's winners and nominees, following THE ACADEMY AWARDS broadcast. Last Sunday, the Tony winner was joined by John Legend for a duet of the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" for the In Memoriam segment of the Grammys. Listen to the duet below!

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards, Grammy nomination and a Drama League Award nomination.

Cynthia performed at The 39th annual KENNEDY CENTER HONORS broadcast on CBS where she sang an illustrious rendition of "The Impossible Dream" in honor of JFK's 100 birthday. Cynthia is also an accomplished songwriter, having written the song, "Fly Before You Fall," for the 2014 feature film Beyond the Lights, which she also performed. In the spring 2017, Erivo will co-star opposite Viola Davis in the Steve McQueen directed film Widows. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famEd Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).



Image: Screenshot/CBS

