Tony Nominee Andy Karl Chats with Keegan-Michael Key About Comedy Onstage

Tony nominee Andy Karl and Keegan-Michael Key are both busy men- Karl performing nightly in Groundhog Day and Key in rehearsals for Hamlet at The Public Theatre. The duo recently took a moment to chat with each other about their respective experiences crafting and performing comedy on stage. Check out the full conversation below!

Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Groundhog Day, Andy was recently seen on the NBC series "Law & Order: SVU" as Sergeant Mike Dodds. Karl has also won the Outer Critics Circle Award and has been nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards for his starring role opposite Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century. For his critically acclaimed performance as Rocky Balboa in the Broadway musical Rocky, Karl was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards. Other Broadway credits include the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Jersey Boys, Wicked, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer and Saturday Night Fever. Off-Broadway/NYC credits include Chita Rivera: NOWADAYS at Carnegie Hall, Annie Get Your Gun (City Center), Altar Boyz (OCC Award), Slut and Saturday Night. His film and television credits include "Forever," "And So It Goes," "Joyful Noise," and "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods."

