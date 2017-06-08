Tony Awards Close-Up: Costume Designer David Zinn Talks A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Diving "into the 19th century part" of A Doll's House, Part 2, costume designer David Zinn got to design the beautiful period pieces that don the "four of the most amazing actors" on Broadway. Earning a Tony nomination for Best Costume Design of a Play, watch below as David explains what it's like to live in the world of A DOLL'S HOUSE and why he never thought he'd do anything other than designing costumes and sets!

Zinn's recent Broadway credits include: set design for Present Laughter and The Humans (Tony Award), set and costume design for Amelie, Fun Home, The Last Ship. Recent Off-Broadway: costume design for Othello, set design for HIR and How To Transcend A Happy Marriage, set and costume design for The Flick.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

