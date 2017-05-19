The Rock Will Hit the Road! COME FROM AWAY Set to Launch National Tour from Seattle in 2018

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Junkyard Dog Productions announced today that the critically acclaimed new musical Come From Away, which is nominated for 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, won 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical and 4 Helen Hayes Awards including Outstanding Musical Production, and is nominated for 9 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical and the Drama League Award for Best Musical, will launch a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018. Come From Away, which has been playing to standing room only audiences, features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by two-time Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle winnerChristopher Ashley (Memphis), musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story).

A new block of tickets for Broadway's Come From Away will go on sale on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10AM for performances through Sunday, May 20, 2018. Come From Away officially opened on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45thStreet).

A third production of Come From Away has been announced to play Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning performances Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

"From the first time we saw Irene and David's telling of this extraordinary true story, we were passionate to share this tale of hope and humanity with as many people as possible," said producers Junkyard Dog Productions, "With the overwhelming emotional response the show has received from critics and audiences alike, we are thrilled to now be setting out on this journey across North America."

David Armstrong, Executive Producer and Artistic Director of the 5TH Avenue Theatre said, "Come From Away held its first professional workshop here at the 5TH Avenue Theatre and its joint world premiere production at Seattle Repertory Theatre in partnership with La Jolla Playhouse. We are honored with the opportunity to launch the North American tour for this incredible new musical and proud to have it return to its Seattle roots to kick off our 2018/2019 season."

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys); Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall (Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); John Jellison (Memphis), Tamika Lawrence (If/Then),Tony LePage (Rock of Ages) and Julie Reiber (Priscilla Queen of the Desert).

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Following sold-out, record-breaking, critically-acclaimed engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, Come From Away landed on the "Best Theater of the Year" lists in the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune and Toronto Star, and was featured in The New York Times' "Memorable Theatre of 2016."

