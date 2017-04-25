The Muny Finds Full Cast for A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

The Muny announced today its full cast and design teams for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the third production of its 99th season, which plays July 5-11. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is proudly sponsored by Clarkson Eyecare.

"There will be, no doubt, 'comedy tonight' with this crew," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. " I can't wait to experience the delicious mayhem they will create with Gary Griffin."

This comedic ensemble includes Justina Aveyard, Molly Callinan, Emily Hsu, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Katelyn Prominski and Lainie Sakakura. They join the previously announced Jordan Gelber (Pseudolus), John Tartaglia (Hysterium), Ali Ewoldt (Philia), Mark Linn-Baker (Senex), E. Faye Butler (Domina), David Josefsberg (Lycus), MarRick Smith (Hero), Nathaniel Hackmann (Miles Gloriosus), Whit Reichert (Erronius) and Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens (Proteans).

A noteworthy design team spearheads this production with scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Cody Renard Richard.

As previously announced, direction is by Gary Griffin, with choreography by Alex Sanchez and music direction by Brad Haak.

Considered one of Broadway's greatest farces, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum follows Pseudolus, a crafty slave, as he aids his master in winning the hand of Philia, a slow-witted, but sweet courtesan, in exchange for his freedom. This musical romp through Rome includes scheming neighbors, secrets behind every toga and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. This is one Muny spectacle guaranteed to make even the Greek gods keel over with laughter.

Season tickets are now available. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8.

The seven shows in the 2017 Muny season are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney's The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5- 11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), A Chorus Line (July 29- August 4), and Newsies (August 7-13).

World Wide Technology (WWT) and The Steward Family Foundation have once again made a leadership gift to continue as the Muny's 2017 Season Presenting Sponsor. They became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014 and will continue in that role through 2017.

Related Articles