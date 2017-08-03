THE PARISIAN WOMAN to Play Broadway's Hudson Theatre

The producers of Beau Willimon's Broadway-bound play The Parisian Woman, starring Uma Thurman, announced today that the show will play at Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th St.), with previews beginning on Tuesday, November 7. As previously announced, it will open on Thursday, November 30.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, August 7 at 10:00am EST through Friday, August 11 at 9:59am EST.

Audience Rewards® members can purchase tickets before the general public from Friday, August 11 at 10:00am EST through Monday, August 14 at 9:59am EST.

Tickets are on sale to the general public on Monday, August 14 at 10:00am EST through www.thehudsonbroadway.com or (855) 801-5876.

In addition to Ms. Thurman, the cast of The Parisian Woman features Josh Lucas and Tony Award winner Blair Brown. Additional casting is to be announced. Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon directs.

The creative team for The Parisian Woman includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), Tony Award winner Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Darrel Maloney (projections), and Broken Chord (sound design and original composition).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

"The play is about Chloe's self-reckoning," says Willimon. "It's about her relationship to personal responsibility and love in these troubled times. How does she go from suppressing her moral compass to actually following its needle? How does she fight cynicism rather than submit to it? The play is set in the here and now, immersed in the shifting sands we're experiencing daily."

The Parisian Woman has gone through significant rewrites since its first production at South Coast Repertory. "After the 2016 election I felt the need to completely rework the play," says Willimon. "The core remains the same, but given its setting and milieu, there was an opportunity to address our current political landscape through Chloe's lens. To put a sharper edge on her journey. It's a different play than the version Pam MacKinnon and I originally put on stage. One of the things I love about the theater is that you can respond to the present moment in real time. We're excited to take on that challenge."

Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

The Parisian Woman was commissioned by The Flea Theater in New York City (Jim Simpson, Founder, Niegel Smith, Artistic Director, Carol Ostrow, Producing Director). It was originally produced by South Coast Repertory.

It is produced on Broadway by Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch, and Steve Traxler.

Hudson Theatre, the oldest and newest theatre on Broadway, originally opened in 1903 by Henry B. Harris with a production of Cousin Kate, starring Ethel Barrymore. Throughout its 114 year history, the Hudson stage was graced by stars such as Douglas Fairbanks, William Holden, Helen Hayes, Louis Armstrong and Jane Fonda, to name a few. In the 1950's, The Tonight Show starring Steve Allen made its debut at Hudson Theatre and invited guests like Elvis Presley, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Barbara Streisand, who made her first television appearance. After recently undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration of the landmark venue to its former glory as a Broadway playhouse, it re-opened this past February with "Sunday in the Park with George" as the 41st Broadway theatre. Hudson Theatre is presented by Ambassador Theatre Group in association with Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

