THE COLOR PURPLE's Danielle Brooks to Join Angela Birchett in Concert at W Times Square

Mar. 31, 2017  
Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks joins fellow The Color Purple cast-mate Angela Birchett for LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM concert series at W NY Times Square.

On Monday, April 3rd, Brooks will lend her voice as a special guest singer for the concert featuring Angela Birchett and friends from Broadway, TV/film, and music.

The Orange is the New Black star is best known for her role as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on the hit Netflix series. In her Broadway debut, Brooks received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Sophia in the 2016 Tony winning revival of The Color Purple.

Joining Danielle Brooks as special guest are Charity Angel Dawson (currently playing Becky in Sara Bareilles' Waitress) and Birchett's sisters, singing/songwriting/producing duo, Anesha Birchett and Antea Shelton- APlus/ APlus Music Group.

The concert titled "Angela Birchett: One Night Only" begins at 8pm. Doors at 6:30pm. General standing room admission is $15. Reserved seating $25. VIP Bottle/Ticket packages also available. To purchase tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2901829.

Live In The Living Room is produced by 42 Seven Productions, the team behind the bi-coastal concert series BROADWAY AT W. For more information, visit www.42sevenproductions.com.


