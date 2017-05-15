Stephen Schwartz's Jazzy AS YOU LIKE IT, Fiasco's TWELFTH NIGHT, Terrence McNally Premiere and More Slated for CSC's 50th Anniversary Season
Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, today announced plans for the company's 50th Anniversary season beginning this fall.
Said John Doyle, "This season marks an extraordinary moment in our history: our 50th year of performances. Since 1967, CSC has engaged the most enthralling and challenging works of the world in an active examination of what makes a classic a classic. It is a pursuit that continues to captivate us. In this year of both looking back and looking ahead, we are delighted to present a season of three distinctive acts, which we hope will both enrich and broaden one's idea of the classic: Shakespeare, Americans, and Musical Theater."
CSC's 50th Anniversary Season:
ACT I: SHAKESPEARE
AS YOU LIKE IT
By William Shakespeare
Directed by John Doyle
Original Music by Stephen Schwartz
September 2017
Artistic Director John Doyle and Tony Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz bring Shakespeare's pastoral romance into the Jazz Age.
Co-produced with Bay Street Theater
TWELFTH NIGHT
By William Shakespeare
Presented by Fiasco Theater
November 2017
New York's innovative Fiasco Theater brings their hallmark style and expansive imagination to one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies.
Presented by Fiasco Theater
ACT II: AMERICANS
FIRE AND AIR
A World Premiere
By Terrence McNally
Directed by John Doyle
January 2018
Terrence McNally's new play explores the rich history of the Ballets Russes, Sergei Diaghilev's revolutionary ballet company, and the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and his lover-star dancer Vaslav Nijinsky.
SUMMER AND SMOKE
By Tennessee Williams
Directed by Jack Cummings III
April 2018
Jack Cummings III directs this sultry Southern Gothic masterpiece about a local minister's daughter love for the neighborhood doctor in Tennessee Williams' long-overdue debut at CSC.
Co-produced with Transport Group Theatre Company
ACT III: MUSICAL THEATER
CARMEN JONES
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Music by Georges Bizet
Directed by John Doyle
June 2018
John Doyle directs Oscar Hammerstein II's World War II setting of Bizet's opera CARMEN. Featuring an all African-American cast, this is the first major revival of the show since its debut on Broadway 75 years ago.
CSC will also present two productions for young audiences next season, with matinees available for school groups:
ACT YOUNG
THE STOWAWAY
Based on the plays of William Shakespeare
Written and Directed by Drew Petersen
November 2017
Ages 5+
Times are changing on the Island of Hockey Puck. A new Duke is ruling with an iron fist, the old Duke disappeared in a puddle of mystery, and a stowaway named Dull is on the run from it all back to her homeland of Illyria. Inspired by Shakespeare and shipwrecks, this world premiere by the acclaimed Trusty Sidekick Theater Company uses puppetry, live music, and a sea of imagination.
Presented by Trusty Sidekick Theater Company
JULIUS CAESAR
By William Shakespeare
March 2018
Ages 12+
A triumphant leader is welcomed homed from war with honors, but some wonder: has he been given too much power? Political alliances face off in Shakespeare's tragedy of democracy gone wrong in this sharp, energetic production specifically tailored for young audiences.
CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY (CSC). CSC is committed to re-imagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. The company has been a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with the great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today. CSC serves an average of 35,000 audience members annually, including more than 4,000 students through its nationally recognized education programs. Productions have been cited repeatedly by all the major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.
For further information on Classic Stage Company, call 212-677-4210, visit the theatre in person at 136 East 13th Street, or go to www.classicstage.org.