Stephen Schwartz Set for Afternoon of Stories & Songs Today at Glimmerglass

The Glimmerglass Festival presents award-winning composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz in an afternoon of stories and songs at the Alice Busch Opera Theater today, July 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Schwartz has written popular Broadway musicals Godspell, Pippin and Wicked, and songs for the film The Prince of Egypt in addition to contributing lyrics for the films Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Accompanied by performances from acclaimed soprano Leah Crocetto and members of the Young Artists Program, Schwartz will share stories from his life as a composer.

Schwartz's visit complements the 2017 Glimmerglass season, which features The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Handel's Xerxes and Donizetti's The Siege of Calais, as well as performances of Derrick Wang's one-act comic opera, Scalia/Ginsburg. The Festival is completed by an appearance by David Sedaris, additional concerts, a film screening, cabarets and two world-premieres - the youth opera Robin Hood and the hip-hopera Stomping Grounds.

Tickets are $50 and $15 for youths 12 and younger. For more information on the 2017 Glimmerglass Festival and performance dates and times, call the Box Office at (607) 547-2255 or visit www.glimmerglass.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles