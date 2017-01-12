Songs from NERDS, REBECCA and More Set for 'BROADWAY BOUND' Series at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will be presenting the concert series debut of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Tuesday, March 21st (7:00pm & 9:30 pm) at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and Feinstein's/54 Below Programming Director, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, will co-host the concert, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear on the Great White Way but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first New York audience.

Performers scheduled to appear include Loni Ackerman (Evita), Shelly Burch (Nine), Martin Charnin (Annie), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis), Cady Huffman (The Producers), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones), and Jill Paice (Curtains). More performers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The first edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such musicals as All About Us, The Baker's Wife, Captain America, How Do You Do I Love You, Mata Hari, Nerds, Pleasures and Palaces, Prettybelle, Rebecca, The Rhythm Club, Robin Hood: The Final Adventure and more.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will be music directed by Joshua Zecher Ross with Andrew Garrett Karl serving as projections designer.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

