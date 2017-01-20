Social: National Arts Community Unites for THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT

As previously announced, at 5:30pm on January 19, 2017, at sunset the eve of the Inauguration, more than 500 theaters, ensembles and companies, high school and university theater programs gathered across the country to light a light and make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone - regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT includes over 500 participating organizations, with representation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From Broadway to high school auditoriums, members of the theater community gathered from coast to coast in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge. Inspired by the theatrical tradition of keeping a "ghost light" on in a darkened theater, we create light for the challenging times ahead.

See how the arts community came together on this historic night, at institutions all over the country, below.

As of this morning, @GhostlightProj has 728 participating organizations in all 50 states! #love #ghostlightproject #allarewelcome #bealight — Samuel French, Inc. (@SamuelFrenchNYC) January 19, 2017 "With a song we start / Let it fill your heart / Come and stand with us and sing." @GhostlightProj #BeALight pic.twitter.com/yj0nYxXTZ4 — Nic Rouleau (@nicrouleau) January 19, 2017 Proud of the incredible theatre and arts communities across this country. #ghostlightproject #BeALight pic.twitter.com/Bj1Up2vXmF — Kenneth Ferrone (@KennethJFerrone) January 20, 2017 "Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." #ghostlightproject #bealight #allarewelcome pic.twitter.com/aTUn9V09h9 — Blessedterns (@Blessedterns) January 19, 2017 Tonight we stand with the Bay Area theater community. Starting tomorrow we live the pledge #ghostlightproject #bealight #allarewelcome pic.twitter.com/5lpcjwwqsL — Mina Morita (@minamorita) January 20, 2017 Yes- it's that simple. Proud to stand with our theatre community today for the #ghostlightproject.https://t.co/lBtTIINLL5 pic.twitter.com/ldEG6qJMkX — Ana Villafañe (@aanavee) January 20, 2017 We are #SouthernOregon theatre makers. We fight for justice for all. #GhostlightProject #BeALight #AllAreWelcome pic.twitter.com/G0h6DSpuPB — Oregon Shakespeare (@osfashland) January 20, 2017 Live with hope and in peace: Be a light. ??@GhostlightProj #GhostlightProject @DeneeBenton @OakSmash @Rebeccasername @briandarcyjames pic.twitter.com/63BBJfMf2Z — Stage Door Dish (@StageDoorDish) January 20, 2017 The amazing scene in Times Square as @GhostlightProj launched. Makes me proud to be a member of the theater community. #ghostlightproject pic.twitter.com/Shunty5mnZ — Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) January 19, 2017 We are Wicked. We fight for Good. #ghostlightproject #bealight #allarewelcome pic.twitter.com/CD4W6YJTei — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) January 19, 2017 Artists and a community. Joining together. To BE A LIGHT. #TimeSquare #GhostlightProject @GhostlightProj pic.twitter.com/SmMvIwYdhH — Lucas Steele (@TheLucasSteele) January 19, 2017 The #GhostlightProject launches across the country on Jan 19.@GhostlightProj https://t.co/vyj5SpliL2 #bealight pic.twitter.com/DJ5gCzqByE — David Hwang (@DavidHenryHwang) January 14, 2017 pic.twitter.com/m7gN4iSxuo — Rachel Bay Jones (@rachelbayjones) January 20, 2017 #GhostlightProject #BeALight #AllAreWelcome pic.twitter.com/KuWD6Hh5kc — RenéeEliseGoldsberry (@reneeelisegolds) January 20, 2017 Shining from Boston.#ghostlightproject #bealight https://t.co/7P7F5Z2Kpk — Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) January 20, 2017 An amazing turnout. We are Broadway. We are light. We are hope. We are love. ??????#GhostlightProject #BeALight pic.twitter.com/h3d2YWM1Do — TKTS (@TKTS) January 19, 2017 We are lighting up @TimesSquareNYC to encourage everyone to #bethelight in dark times. #ghostlightproject pic.twitter.com/PVox07BTjW — David Levy (@itsdlevy) January 19, 2017 We are Z Space. And we fight for the safe space of theatre and the inclusion of all. #GhostLightProject #BeALight pic.twitter.com/6cdu04XzRr — Z Space Theatre (@zspaceSF) January 19, 2017 Compassion, Inclusion, Equality.

Your Story to be Understood.

Inclusion, Equal Access, Love.

What are you fighting for?#GhostlightProject pic.twitter.com/TxhJpRbYQ1 — NYDeafTheatre (@NYDeafTheatre) January 19, 2017



