Social: National Arts Community Unites for THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT

Jan. 20, 2017  

As previously announced, at 5:30pm on January 19, 2017, at sunset the eve of the Inauguration, more than 500 theaters, ensembles and companies, high school and university theater programs gathered across the country to light a light and make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone - regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT includes over 500 participating organizations, with representation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From Broadway to high school auditoriums, members of the theater community gathered from coast to coast in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge. Inspired by the theatrical tradition of keeping a "ghost light" on in a darkened theater, we create light for the challenging times ahead.

See how the arts community came together on this historic night, at institutions all over the country, below.



From This Author BWW News Desk

