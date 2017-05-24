Shed Arts Center Receives $75 Million Donation from Michael Bloomberg

According to the New York Times, the new arts center known as the Shed that is being built in Hudson Yards has received $75 million from Michael Bloomberg. He had previously made a $15 million contribution in 2012, which until now was undisclosed, and he added $60 million to that on Wednesday.

"I've always believed the arts have a unique ability to benefit cities by attracting creative individuals of every kind, strengthening communities, and driving economic growth," Bloomberg said. "The Shed will help New York achieve all three goals."

As mayor, Bloomberg helped fund many cultural endeavors and now in his private life, this gift makes clear his continued interest in shaping that part of the city.

The establishment is set to complete in spring 2019, and well present performances, concerts, visual art, music, and other events. With Bloomberg's donation, a total of $421 million will have been raised toward a $500 million capital campaign.

The building will be eight levels, and was designed by Diller Scofidio & Renfro in partnership with the Rockwell Group.

The Shed's board also includes Mr. Ross, of Related Companies, which is the main developer of the Far West Side, and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg who, along with her husband, has donated at least $35 million to the High Line, which will have a direct access point to the Shed's plaza level.

The Shed named Alex Poots as artistic director and chief executive in 2014, and broke ground on West 30th Street in 2015. The budget increased to $435 million from $360 million, due partly to increased seating capacity and soundproofing.

The design features a movable shell on rails that nests over the fixed part of the building, allowing the structure to expand or contract to accommodate different sized events. The plaza can be transformed into a hall for a seated audience of 1,200 or a standing crowd. There is also a black box theatre that accommodates 500, and two galleries comprising 25,000 square feet of museum-quality space.

"Chance the Rapper's audiences are as welcome as Gerhard Richter's," Poots said. "Both can be supported."

Read the full article here.

