Sammy Buck, Lesli Margherita, and More to Sign LIKE YOU LIKE IT Script and Album at Drama Book Shop

Like You Like It RADcording cast members Nick Cearley ("The Skivvies," Pageant), and Lesli Margherita (Matilda) will appear at The Drama Book Shop along with authors Daniel S. Acquisto and Sammy Buck for a book & CD signing celebrating Shakespeare's birthday. Friday, April 21st, 5:00pm event is free to the public. Copies of the script, published by Playscripts, Inc., and the CD, from Broadway Records, will be available for purchase.

All the world's a mall in Like You Like It, a totally awesome blend of As You Like It and the John Hughes movies of the 1980s. Setting the Bard's story at a mall, the show won Best Musical at the 2009 NY Innovative Theatre Awards and was a festival favorite in the inaugural NYMF. Like You Like It has been performed extensively in regional theaters, festivals, colleges and high schools and was developed at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Broadway Records released the Studio Cast RADcording in 2016, and Playscripts has recently published the book and licenses the show.

With music by Daniel S. Acquisto and words by Sammy Buck, the studio RADcording features Alison Luff (Matilda, Wicked National Tour), Derek Klena (Anastasia), Patti Murin (Lysistra Jones, Xanadu), Robin De Jesus (In the Heights, Wicked), Nick Cearley ("The Skivvies," Pageant), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots 1st National Tour), Kate Rockwell (Rock of Ages, Bring It On), Sam Underwood (Fox's "The Following") and Lesli Margherita (Matilda), with a special bonus track of a song cut from the show, performed by Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) and Nathan Johnson (Like You Like It at The Gallery Players). The ensemble features Elisabeth Ness (Redheads Anonymous), Chandler Reeves (Unlock'd), Aaron Riesebeck, Emily Rogers (Unlock'd) and Patrick Shelton. Students from groups such as Broadway Workshop, the 1214 Foundation and Kidz Theater perform as a special teen ensemble in a song written specifically for the Like You Like It High School Edition: Hillary Fisher, Michael Nigro (Sound of Music Live!), Joshua Spencer and Lexi Tobin (A Rockin Midsummer Night's Dream). Michael Croiter of Yellow Sound Lab produces. Music direction is by Beth Falcone. Casting is by Robin Carus.

Daniel S. Acquisto (composer )penned many award-winning musicals with lyricist Sammy Buck such as Like You Like It; The 7-Year B*tch; Vital Theatre's StinkyKids, The Frog and The Witch and Matthew Takes Mannahatta (book by Aurin Squire); ...And Then I Wrote A Song About It (book by Eric Weinberger), incidental music for Barry The Hatchet, ballet Andy Warhol Was Right (NYMF). Apart from Sammy, Daniel has written over fourteen children's musicals for The Kaufman Center including Kenny & The Dragon (book by Avi Mowshowitz), rock musical Antigone (Studio Arena), Dancing In The Dark (MusicalFare!), Wild About Harry (NYMF), Raw Impressions, and A-Train Plays. Non-theatre: Audubon Trail (USAF Clarinet Quartet), Sing No Sad Songs For Me (Shawnee Press), feature-length film Fade To White, and other short films including Swept. Awards (along with Sammy Buck): Dottie Burman Songwriting Award (2012), Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Musical (2012), Innovative Theatre Award for Best Production for Like You Like It (2009), Talkin' Broadway Summer Festival Citation Best New Musical (2007), Cardiff Global Musicals Search Winner (2006), New Voices Prize (2005), and a Dramatists Guild's Jonathan Larson Fellow (2003). Percussionist, orchestrator/arranger, music director, and music educator. MM in Acoustic & Electronic Composition from Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Sammy Buck (book and lyrics) has written seven shows with composer Dan Acquisto, most notably Like You Like It (Playscripts, 2009 NYIT Award: Best Musical) and StinkyKids The Musical (Vital, TRW, 2012 Off-Broadway Alliance Award: Best Family Show). With composer Brandon James Gwinn, he's the co-lyricist/bookwriter of Small Town Story (Richard Rodgers Award Finalist, NY Theatre Barn commission, Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals, NAMT Writers Residency Grant). He also wrote the book of Leonard Bernstein's Cast Party (Roundabout), the horror movie Red Hook (Phase 4 Films), two dance musicals for NYMF and a circus. His songs have been heard in concerts at 54 Below, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, the Duplex, New World Stages, Barrington Stage, Merkin Hall and L.A.'s Rockwell Stage. Sammy is also an Emmy winner for his work with tvland.com and the creator of Structure! The Musical or Everything You Need to Know About Musicals You Can Learn From Star Wars. Member: BMI, Dramatists Guild, Inc. sammybuck.com

