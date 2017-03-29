BANDSTAND
Click Here for More Articles on BANDSTAND

STAGE TUBE: Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Sing at the BANDSTAND Sitzprobe!

Mar. 29, 2017  

The cast of Bandstand is getting ready to start performances on March 31. To get fans excited, they just released a clip from their sitzprobe. Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and the rest of the cast and crew in the video below!

Bandstand brings the swing-fueled, against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow vets brilliantly to the stage.

When a national contest to find America's next music sensation offers a chance at fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his boys into fighting shape. Teaming up with a beautiful young war widow as their singer, and playing for every voiceless underdog in a world that has left them behind, they will risk everything to redefine the meaning of victory and sing truth to power.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), starring two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde), Broadway sensation Corey Cott (Newsies), and Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), and featuring an explosive original score, Bandstand is a truly American celebration of the men and women whose personal bravery defined a nation.

STAGE TUBE: Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Sing at the BANDSTAND Sitzprobe!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • STAGE TUBE: Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Sing at the BANDSTAND Sitzprobe!
  • VIDEO: See Highlights in New Trailer for THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Actor's Express
  • VIDEO: Sneak Peek at Rainy Park Opera Company's 'Tinder Opera'
  • VIDEO: Sneak Peek at Blanca Li's GODDESSES & DEMONESSES, Coming to The City Center, 3/30-4/1
  • VIDEO: On This Day, March 29- NEWSIES Seize the Day on Opening Night
  • VIDEO: To the Revolution! HAMILTON Tour Celebrates Opening Night

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com