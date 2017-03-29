STAGE TUBE: Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Sing at the BANDSTAND Sitzprobe!

The cast of Bandstand is getting ready to start performances on March 31. To get fans excited, they just released a clip from their sitzprobe. Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and the rest of the cast and crew in the video below!

Bandstand brings the swing-fueled, against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow vets brilliantly to the stage.

When a national contest to find America's next music sensation offers a chance at fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his boys into fighting shape. Teaming up with a beautiful young war widow as their singer, and playing for every voiceless underdog in a world that has left them behind, they will risk everything to redefine the meaning of victory and sing truth to power.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), starring two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde), Broadway sensation Corey Cott (Newsies), and Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), and featuring an explosive original score, Bandstand is a truly American celebration of the men and women whose personal bravery defined a nation.

