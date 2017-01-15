STAGE TUBE: Puppy Tales: Backstage at HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS with Andreas Wyder, Season 2 Episode 3

Happy New Year! Travel along with Andreas Wyder, currently starring as "Young Max" in the 2016 National Tour of How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical, and get a backstage peek at life on the GRINCH National Tour in an encore Season 2 of PUPPY TALES! Tune in for a look at the tour's final three weeks in Washington DC for CLOSING in this FINALE episode of Puppy Tales! THE GRINCH 2016 National Tour stars Philip Brian as The Grinch, Andreas Wyder as Young Max, and Bob Lauder as Old Max. For more about the show, visit www.grinchmusical.com, and for more about Wyder, go to www.andreaswyder.com.

Wyder brings us the final episode of PUPPY TALES as the tour wraps to a close. Check it out below!

Related Articles