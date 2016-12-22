STAGE TUBE: New York Cares Thanks Broadway's BEAUTIFUL for 2016 'Winter Wishes' Volunteers

To say "Thank You!" to the incredible Winter Wishes volunteers from Broadway's BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, New York Cares stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to chat with the cast. See what they had to say below!

Through New York Cares, and with the help of the cast and crew of BEAUTIFUL, more than 40,200 wishes were granted across New York City. Winter Wishes provide holiday gifts to disadvantaged children and families, many of whom would not otherwise receive gfits during the holidays.

To accomplish this, New York Cares collects and screens more than 40,000 gift requests and send them to volunteers who purchase, wrap and send the gifts to its partners.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruniand choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

In addition to the hit Broadway production, award-winning productions are playing in London's West End and on tour across the US.

