Rush Ticket Policy Announced for THE GLASS MENAGERIE Beginning Tonight

Producer Scott Rudin has announced today the rush ticket policy for the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. During previews only, $30 front row rush tickets will be available for purchase in-person when the box office opens on the day of the performance. Tony Award winner Sam Golddirects the production, which also stars Emmy® Award nominee Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris, who makes her Broadway debut in the role of Laura Wingfield. The Glass Menagerie begins preview performances tonight, Tuesday, February 7, and officially opens on Thursday, March 9.

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Mr. Gold first directed this production of The Glass Menagerie with an entirely Dutch cast at Toneelgroep Amsterdam (Ivo Van Hove, Artistic Director) in an engagement that garnered rave reviews and international attention.

The Glass Menagerie will feature the entire design team from the Toneelgroep Amsterdam production, including Andrew Lieberman (Scenic Design), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Design), Adam Silverman (Lighting Design), and Bray Poor (Sound Design).

