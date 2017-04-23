Review Roundup: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Opens its Doors - Updating Live!

The factory is open! Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially takes on Broadway tonight.

Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for exquisitely nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greigand choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

David Cote, Time Out: Where did such promising material-gut-renovated after its 2013 London debut-go wrong? Let's start at the top: Eccentric sweets manufacturer Willy Wonka (Christian Borle in fey bully mode) saunters on at the very beginning and tells us he's on a mission to find his replacement. Farewell, dramatic tension! In the movie, the Wonka legend is built up so that when Gene Wilder appears, it's a genuine thrill. Here Borle encourages us to loathe Wonka at our earliest convenience; and we know he's going to favor plucky poor-kid Charlie (Ryan Foust, alternating with two other boys).

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: The set is minimalist, save for one scene in "a chocolate Eden," a terrarium where you can eat the dandelions. I suspect adults will find both wanting, though things improve in the second act...Given the talent and production values, I'm sure the musical will enjoy a long life on Broadway. But for all its attempts to recreate the delight of Roald Dahl's story, it left me with something of a toothache.

