Rejoycify! Ginna Claire Mason Will Join WICKED Tour as Glinda

The WICKED Tour is thrilled to welcome Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, beginning Wednesday, March 15th at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY.

Mason joins the tour direct from WICKED on Broadway, where she was the Glinda standby for the last year. On tour, she has starred inNewsies and Flashdance, to name a few. Some of her favorite Regional credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Grease and Hairspray. Recently, Mason performed at the World Musical Concert in Japan.

The current touring company also features Jessica Vosk (Elphaba), Isabel Keating (Madame Morrible), Fred Applegate (The Wizard), Harry Bouvy (Doctor Dillamond), Kristen Martin (Nessarose), Andy Mientus (Boq), Jeremy Woodard (Fiyero) and Emily Schultheis (Standby for Elphaba), with Allison Bailey, Kerry Blanchard, JillIan Butler, Lauren Cannon, Michael Di Liberto, Michael Drolet, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Lisa Finegold, Napoleon W. Gladney, Sara Gonzales, Lauren Haughton, Garett Hawe, John Krause, Kelly Lafarga, Melissa Legaspi, Chase Madigan, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Olivia Polci, Anthony Sagaria, Wayne Schroder, Tregoney Shepherd, Ben Susak, Jeremy Thompson and Justin Wirick.

Ginna Claire Mason will join the WICKED Tour in conjunction with the first performance in Syracuse. The engagement runs through Sunday, March 26. Tickets are available at broadwayinsyracuse.com or ticketmaster.com.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Since opening on Broadway in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has amassed nearly $4.3 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 50 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

