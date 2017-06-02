Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/1 - FUN HOME, SOMETHING ROTTEN, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature FUN HOME, SOMETHING ROTTEN, BEAUTIFUL and More!

Detroit: Contributor Katie Laban interviews Robert Petkoff of FUN HOME on Tour. He tells her considers Fun Home to be the most rewarding musical he has ever done, even though he has worked in theatre for most of his life. He describes the role as an extraordinary complex character that gives an actor a real challenge to try to bring it to life as honestly as possible every night. "Bruce is psychologically very hard work, but it's the kind of role that actor's love to play," he said.

Austin: Contributor Frank Benge reviews SOMETHING ROTTEN on Tour! He writes "The number "A Musical" is a riotously funny number that includes references to numerous famous musicals. In six hilarious minutes, they cover pretty much every important musical in this delightful showstopper. The whole show is crammed full of witty references, clever dance routines and catchy songs. It manages to both celebrate the musical form and send it up at the same time."

Toronto: Contributor Lauren Gienow reviews GUYS AND DOLLS at the Stratford Festival. She writes "As gorgeous as the design and choreography are, this show would not work without a stellar ensemble. Feore has assembled some incredible talent. Each of the four leads brings a unique set of strengths to the production. As seasoned gambler, Skye Masterson, Evan Buliung has a commanding presence whenever he takes the stage. Mr. Buliung has turned in some brilliant performances in a variety of Shakespearean productions and other straight plays at the Festival, but aside from a smaller part in CAROUSEL a couple years ago, Mr. Buliung is not known for his musical stylings. Those unfamiliar with his past body of work will likely be surprised to hear this though, because not only does he fit right in, but he in fact shines. As the pure, but tenacious Save-a-Soul Mission Sergeant Sarah Brown, Alexis Gordon is delightfully charming. Her powerful and beautiful soprano singing voice is on full display, as is her comedic timing during the Havana scenes and her duet with Miss Adelaide (Blythe Wilson)."

Appleton: Contributor Meredith Kreisa reviews reviews BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical! She writes "The staging adds to the overall effect of the musical. Choreography by Josh Prince throws back to the distinctive 1960s style. Scenic design by Derek McLane transitions seamlessly between scenes and conveys the appropriate atmosphere. Lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski is particularly notable in production numbers, where it creates a concert-like atmosphere. Costume design by Alejo Vietti not only helps ground the story in historical context, it also effectively conveys the passage of time"

Cincinnati: Contributor Laura A. Hobson reviews DAMN YANKEES at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre. She writes "The set features a basic living room as well as a locker room of the Washington Senators team. Nothing outstanding here. Designed by Caren Brady, costumes reflect the 1950's especially with the women in the show. Mr. Applegate appears in a classic, professional suit and a dapper hat. Created by lighting and sound designer Denny Reed, red lights often focus on Mr. Applegate's role as the devil. Music director Steve Goers conducts the original score with words and music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Highlights are "Whatever Lola Wants," "You Gotta Have Heart" and "Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO."'

Boise: Contributor Leesa Williams reviews 9 TO 5 The Musical at The Stage Coach Theatre. She writes "Steven Santos Directed the show and he has assembled a talented cast and crew. Shelby Bay designed an interesting set that included at least 9 distinct locations. The transitions between set changes were managed smoothly and as quickly as possible by the crew, thankfully preventing what could have been a tedious number of changes. Sound and lighting supported the story without being overt. Choreography, handled by Katie Shuter Rompala, while being somewhat simple, was also clever and playful throughout the show. Given the smaller sized stage and larger sized cast, she did an especially excellent job, particularly with the interesting "dream sequence" type numbers. The musical direction, by Michael Stear, proved solid and music was superb. The mix of voices, melodies and harmonies, filled the space and pulled the audience even further into the world of the working office."

Katie Laban

Detroit Senior Editor

Katie Laban is BroadwayWorld's Detroit Contributing Editor and a freelance writer and photographer in the Detroit area. She has a strong passion for all things creative, especially theatre, and loves to support Michigan arts.

"I love writing for BroadwayWorld because it allows me to shine a light on the theatre arts that I adore so much. Being part of the team for the past five years has allowed me see shows I already knew I loved, introduced me to new shows that have moved me, and taught me that Detroit performers are some of the most talented human beings to walk this planet - they just keep on impressing me more and more! I'm so thankful for this opportunity and can't wait to see what else Detroit theatre has waiting for me!"

