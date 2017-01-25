Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks

Jan. 25, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, Tony Award winner Mary Tyler Moore - best known as a television icon for The Mary Tyler Moore Show- passed away at the age of 80. According to her publicist, she was with her husband and friends at the time of her passing.

Moore had reportedly been suffering from a number of health problems and her condition had become critical in recent weeks, with one source sharing that the actress has been on a respirator since mid-January.

Broadway will remember Moore as more than just a Tony winner, but the face of Broadway Barks- an annual pet adopt-a-thon held in New York City that she co-founded with Bernadette Peters. The event works to make New York City a no-kill city and to promote adopting animals from shelters.

Below, we bring you highlights from Moore's incredible work wit the charity over the last decade.

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2012

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2012

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2012

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2012

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2011

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2011

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2011

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2011

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2009

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks- 2009

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2008

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2008

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2008

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks Book Party- 2008

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks Book Party- 2008

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2007

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2007

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2006

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2006

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2006

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2006

Photo Flashback: Even More to Love- Remembering Mary Tyler Moore's Years of Service with Broadway Barks
Broadway Barks- 2005


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • New Petition Surfaces to Preserve National Endowment of the Arts
  • Brooks Ashmanskas, Phillip Boykin, Robert Sean Leonard, Ruthie Ann Miles and More Join SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE on Broadway; Cast Complete!
  • ONCE UPON A TIME's Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in CONSTELLATIONS at Geffen Playhouse
  • Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR Will Write Next Chapter on the Road in 2017-18
  • Nancy Opel and More Round Out CRAZY FOR YOU Company at Lincoln Center
  • Audience Member to Sue Broadway's HAMILTON Citing Lack of Accommodation for Blind Patrons