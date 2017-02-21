Photo Flash: Tony Kushner, Salman Rushdie and More Talk Fact and Fiction in the Age of Trump at 'PUBLIC FORUM'

The Public Theater and The New Yorker recently kicked off their new series, PUBLIC FORUM: A WELL-ORDERED NATION, as part of the 2017 Spring Public Forum line-up. Over three more evenings in the coming months, artists, thinkers, journalists, performers, and politicians will come together at The Public to consider what it means to be responsible citizens and how culture can respond to politics in the age of Donald Trump. Scroll down for photos from the first event in the series!

On Monday, February 20, the special series launched with THE STUFF OF FICTION in The Public's Newman Theater. It's hard not to look at the news every day and wonder who's scripting the American plot. At a time when we are told facts can have alternatives, Public Forum and The New Yorker brought together a group of experts in make-believe, including playwright Tony Kushner; poet, essayist, and playwright Claudia Rankine; and acclaimed author Salman Rushdie; to make sense of an American moment when truth can feel stranger than fiction.

PUBLIC FORUM: A WELL-ORDERED NATION continues on Monday, March 20 with TRUTH TO POWER, on Monday, April 24 with 100 DAYS, and on Monday, May 15 with THE WAY FORWARD, all at 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Theater. Tickets for the series can be purchased by calling (212) 967-7555, or by visiting www.publictheater.org or the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street).