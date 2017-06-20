Photo Flash: New Shots of Audra McDonald in 'LADY DAY' in the West End

AUDRA MCDONALD
Jun. 20, 2017  

This summer, Audra McDonald, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, will be making her long-awaited West End debut as jazz legend Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill - get a look a new photos of Audra in action below!

This critically acclaimed production, which broke box office records at the Circle in the Square in New York, is now running at Wyndham's Theatre in a limited engagement to Saturday 9 September. Book tickets here from £16.

1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Holiday puts on a show that, unbeknownst to the audience, will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time shares her loves and her losses.

Written by Lanie Robertson and directed by Lonny Price, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill recounts Holiday's life story through the songs that made her famous, including "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Strange Fruit" and "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness."

