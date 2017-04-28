Photo Flash: Lisa O'Hare and Richard E. Grant Take the Stage in MY FAIR LADY at Lyric Opera

Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the American premiere of a new production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, starring Richard E. Grant and Lisa O'Hare as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle. The production runs tonight, April 28, through May 21 (press opening April 29) at Lyric's Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Principal casting for My Fair Lady also includes Bryce Pinkham (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), Nicholas Le Prevost (Colonel Pickering) and Donald Maxwell (Alfred Doolittle). All make their Lyric debuts with My Fair Lady.

My Fair Lady is the fifth title in the Broadway at Lyric series. The larger-than-life production is presented on a grand scale fit for the Civic Opera House, with 56 cast members, 37 orchestra musicians and nearly 300 costumes.

David Chase conducts and Olivier Fredj directs the American premiere of Robert Carsen's critically acclaimed production from Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris with an all-new cast. The creative team also includes choreographer Lynne Page, scenic designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Anthony Powell.

Tickets start at $22 and are available now at www.lyricopera.org/myfairlady or at 312-827-5600.