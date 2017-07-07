Photo Flash: First Look at Oscar Isaac, Keegan-Michael Key and More in HAMLET at The Public Theater

The Public Theater presents HAMLET, featuring Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, HAMLET is currently in previews and runs through Sunday, September 3 in the Anspacher Theater, with an official press opening on Thursday, July 13. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The complete cast of HAMLET features Roberta Colindrez (Rosencrantz); Ritchie Coster (Claudius); Peter Friedman (Polonius); Oscar Isaac (Hamlet); Keegan-Michael Key (Horatio); Gayle Rankin (Ophelia); Matthew Saldivar (Guildenstern); Charlayne Woodard (Gertrude); and Anatol Yusef (Laertes).

Oscar Isaac returns to The Public in this electrifyingly intimate new production of Shakespeare's eternal drama. Isaac is the prince caught between thought and action, anger and anguish as his uncle assumes the throne left vacant by his murdered father. As the dead king calls to him from the grave, demanding to be avenged, Hamlet is forced to choose between bearing the oppressor's wrong or taking arms against a sea of troubles. Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs theater's most powerful tragedy about life and death, madness and conscience, and corruption-of the state and of the soul.

HAMLET features scenic design by David Zinn; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Mark Barton; sound design by Bray Poor; and musical direction, composition, and performance by cellist Ernst Reijseger.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

