Photo Flash: First Look at Michel Bell, Ciaran Sheehan, Sarah Oakes Muirhead and More in SHOW BOAT at Reagle Music Theatre

Tony Award nominee and renowned Broadway actor Michel Bell makes his Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston debut this month. Bell will revive the role of JOE, the performance that earned him a Tony Award nomination in Hal Prince's 1995 Broadway production of Show Boat. Bell's bass-baritone delivery of the iconic song "Ol' Man River" brought audiences to their feet on Broadway. Bell brings his immense talents to the Reagle stage now through July 16 for 8 performances only, in this intimate Goodspeed Musicals version of the Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II masterpiece. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Broadway's "Phantom," Ciarán Sheehan (IRNE Nomination, Carousel), also returns to Reagle to take on the role of GAYLORD RAVENAL, opposite Boston's own Sarah Oakes Muirhead (Sunday in the Park with George) as MAGNOLIA HAWKS. A groundbreaking show when it debuted in 1927, Show Boat continues to touch audiences with timeless themes and unforgettable music.

Rachel Bertone, Director/Choreographer (IRNE Award Winner, Carousel, Wild Party); Musical Director and Conductor Daniel Rodriguez (Carousel, Barnum). Original set design by Mike Micucci. Producing Artistic Director Robert J. Eagle.

Show Boat is based on Edna Ferber's bestselling novel, following three generations of the Hawks family on the Cotton Blossom river boat from 1887-1927. The story chronicles the fortunes of naïve Captain's daughter Magnolia and her troubled husband Gaylord Ravenal, and the lives of the performers, stagehands, and dock workers whose lives are affected by the ever-changing social current along the Mississippi River. Show Boat was the first fully integrated "book musical", tackling issues of unhappy marriage, miscegenation and racial prejudice. The musical's classic songs, including "Ol' Man River, "Only Make Believe," "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man," and "You Are Love," have become mainstays of the Broadway canon.

Tickets can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.com, by calling 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office (617 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA).