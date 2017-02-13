Photo Flash: First Look - Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Guest Stars on NBC's THE BLACKLIST

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will guest star on Thursday's all new episode of THE BLACKLIST as "David Levine," an elegant, priggish bank executive with impeccable taste in both clothing and art. In the episode, Levine's willingness to take on clients of questionable repute brings him into a battle of words with the Concierge of Crime himself, Raymond Reddington (James Spader).

Don't miss THE BLACKLIST this Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10:00p.m. ET on NBC and check out first look photos below!

Brian Stokes Mitchell most recently starred on Broadway in SHUFFLE ALONG, OR THE MAKING OF THE MUSICAL SENSATION OF 1921 AND ALL THAT FOLLOWED. His other Broadway credits include WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, LOVE/LIFE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, KISS ME KATE, RAGTIME and KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN.

Photos by Will Hart/NBC

