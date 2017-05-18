Photo Flash: Find Your Voice! SPEECH & DEBATE Film Unveils New Poster

Sycamore Pictures (Begin Again, The Hollars, The Way Way Back) has just revealed new artwork for the hit teen comedy Speech & Debate, which is now available for rental on iTunes for $3.99. Scroll down for a look at the new poster!

Speech & Debate stars Liam James, Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie, Roger Bart, Janeane Garofalo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kal Penn, Kimberly Williams- Paisley and Skylar Astin written by Stephen Karam (The Humans) and is directed by Dan Harris.

The wickedly funny Speech & Debate follows three teenagers brought together by a series of mishaps. Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the entire school board, the unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Blogging, blackmail, and Broadway belting drive the trio's bond in this outrageous comedy.

Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight"), returns to the big screen as the beloved "Diwata;" a role she originated Off- Broadway. Liam James (The Way, Way Back) and Austin P. McKenzie (Spring Awakening) star as her unlikely friends, "Solomon" and "Howie."

Watch the trailer here and check out the new poster below!